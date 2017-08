Utdrag från Dimas brev

Dima har skrivit ett brev till Sverige om sina upplevelser under sina år i landet. Nedan följer ett utdrag:

Hello my dear reader! I´m writing this topic because I have to go back home. Otherwise I would´t do so, I would be too busy and drowning in rejoice for the rest of my life. It is so happened that I can´t stay here anymore. I can´t get mad at those who made this decision for it was them who gave me an unbelievable opportunity to live in Sweden for almost two and a half years in a total safety and prosperity. Through all this time i was working, working hard and a lot...//... I´m grateful to the society of swedish land beacuase every morning in the mirror I can see the new me. I bow to every mile I´ve gone, every fellow being with me, every city and experience I´ve overlived.